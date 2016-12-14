  • Home >
Korea Line to launch two transpacific container services in April

New container trades entrant Korea Line Corp is set to launch two transpacific services in April next year according to Alphaliner.

The move comes after Korea Line successfully bid $31.4m for the Asia – US business of bankrupt Hanjin Shipping.

The two services will connect Chinese and Korean ports with the US West Coast.

The first loop utilizing five vessels of aroun 4,200 teu will call Ningbo, Shanghai, Long Beach, Busan, Kwangyang, Ningbo. While the second service with six vessels of around 6,500 teu will Xiamen, Shekou, Yantian, Busan, Long Beach, Busan, Xiamen. Both services are subject to further amendment.

“Apart from the transpacific strings, Korea Line is also expected to launch several intra-Asia services next year that will focus on the Korea to West India and Southeast Asia markets,” Alphaliner said in its weekly report.

Posted 14 December 2016
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

