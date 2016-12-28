Korean Register elects new chairman

The Korean Register (KR) has elected Lee Jeong-kie as its new chairman and ceo, following the death in October of its previous chairman and ceo BS Park.

Lee was elected at an extraordinary meeting of KR’s general assembly which oversees the running of the classification society and comprises 86 voting members.

Lee has worked for KR for 29 years, and most recently he was executive vice president of KR’s survey division.

The South Korean classification society said the new chairman and ceo has extensive field survey experience and has contributed significantly to the enhancement of KR’s global port state control response.

Lee also played an important role in increasing KR’s global scope, gaining important authorizations to provide statutory services on behalf of shipping and maritime organizations, particularly in Germany and Canada.

On being elected Lee said: “KR is facing many challenges following the prolonged downturn of the shipping and shipbuilding industries, and as a result of the liberalization of classification services in Korea. I am keen to support and enhance our services under these conditions.

“I look forward to building on KR’s strong industry reputation, and to increasing our global competitiveness by enhancing our expert survey and technological competence. Moving forward, KR will look to provide bespoke services to meet clients' specific requirements and will explore the expansion of business services through diversification”.