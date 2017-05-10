Korean Register gains EU MRV accreditation

Korean Register reports it has been accredited to act as a verification body for EU MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, Verification) by Germany’s National Accreditation Body (DAkks), meaning its EU MRV services can be delivered to any ship anywhere in the world regardless of its flag or class.

Under the EU MRV scheme all ships over 5,000 gt will have to report their CO2 emissions - as calculated by the amount of fuel burned – when calling any EU or EEA (Norway/Iceland) port beginning 1 January 2018.

In addition, shipping companies have to submit their monitoring and reporting plans in advance to an accredited EU MRV verifier – such as classification societies like KR or an independent environmental verification body - by 31 August 2017. Later they will also have to file verified annual emission reports for each individual ship to the European Commission by 30 April of each year beginning 2019.

“We are proud to have obtained this accreditation from DAkkS without any non-conformities, even though it was the first accreditation audit we have undertaken,” said KR chairman and ceo Lee Jeong-kie, crediting close collaboration with Hyundai Merchant Marine as a factor in that success, as well as KR’s proven “technical expertise” and “extensive survey experience” as attested to by its membership of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

In fact, KR points out it has already carried more than 700 GHG (greenhouse gas) verification projects including ISO 14064, as well as analysis of environmental performance of ships for the Clean Cargo Working Group of nonprofit organization BSR (Business for Social Responsibility) and for the Clean Shipping Index of the EUSBSR (EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region).