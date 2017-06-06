Last of seven former ST Marine executive involved in corruption is sentenced

The last of seven former Singapore Technologies Marine (ST Marine) senior officials has been sentenced by a Singapore court on Monday, wrapping up the lengthy proceedings of a corruption case since it was publicly announced in September 2011.

Ong Teck Liam, former group financial controller and senior vice president (finance) of ST Marine from April 2007 to December 2012, was sentenced to a fine of SGD300,000 ($217,200), in default 30 weeks’ imprisonment. Ong pleaded guilty to 10 counts of corruption.

Ong was the last to be sentenced, just ahead of the previous sentencing in April of Tan Mong Seng, former president of commercial affairs of ST Marine, who was jailed for 16 weeks.

In January this year, former president Chang Cheow Teck was given a short detention order of 14 days.

In December 2016, former ceo See Leong Teck was sentenced to 10 months jail and a fine of SGD100,000.

In September 2016, former senior vice president Mok Kim Whang was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment and a fine of SGD100,000.

In August 2016, former coo and senior vice president of shipbuilding Han Yew Kwang was jailed for six months and fined SGD80,000.

In July 2015, former group financial controller Patrick Lee was fined SGD210,000.

The charges on the seven men largely revolved around their corrupted acts of falsifying of company accounts, making false entertainment expense claims, conspiring over bribes, and failing to act honestly in the discharge of their duties.