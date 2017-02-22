Liquidated Wenzhou Shipping sells five vessels on Taobao

Wenzhou Shipping, subsidiary of Zhejiang Shipping Group, liquidated its assets and sold the five vessels at a total price of RMB156.93m ($22.81m) via Taobao.
The amount of RMB156.93m closed for the sale of the ships was 27.2% higher than the auction price of RMB123.4m.
The auctioned ships included 2011-built 57,000-dwt supramax bulker Zhe Hai 167 sold for RMB67m, 2009-built 33,400-dwt handysize bulker Zhe Hai 162 sold for RMB50.2m, 2009-built 23,500-dwt handysize bulker Zhe Hai 156 sold for RMB33.88m, a tugboat sold for RMB3.8m and an oil barge sold for RMB2.05m.
The Chinese shipowner was declared bankrupt by a local court in October 2016 due to mounting debts. The parent firm Zhejiang Shipping had itself completed a restructuring last year, leaving its subsidiaries Wenzhou Shipping, Taizhou Shipping and Wuzhou Shipbuilding all bankrupt.