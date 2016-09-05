  • Home >
LOC wins first Asia-Pacific wind farm project in Korea

Leading global marine and engineering consultancy for the shipping and offshore energy industry, London Offshore Consultants (LOC), has clinched its first ever wind farm project in the Asia-Pacific region with its Korea office being jointly appointed by reinsurers Swiss Re and Korean Re as the marine warranty surveying service provider for the Tamra Wind Farm project.

The Tamra project is Korea's first offshore wind farm project and is located about half a nautical mile off the coast of the popular resort island of Jeju.

“We are delighted to have a chance to work closely with Tamra Offshore Wind Power, a local developer which is owned by Korea South East Power and the respected local manufacturer of wind turbine generators, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction,” said Jonathan Walker, LOC regional director.

“LOC continues to win work in new areas of business for the group across several different disciplines and this wind farm project is a first for us. We hope it will be the first of what could be a series of wind farm related project work in which we are able to demonstrate our expertise,” he added.

The project consists of 10 units of three-megawatts wind turbine generators which are being set on grounded jackets and which are expected to generate 82 gigawatts per year to supply power to Jeju Island.

To-date, the developer has completed the installation of the subsea cables and seven units of wind turbine generators.

Posted 05 September 2016
Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

