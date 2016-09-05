LOC wins first Asia-Pacific wind farm project in Korea

The Tamra project is Korea's first offshore wind farm project and is located about half a nautical mile off the coast of the popular resort island of Jeju.
“We are delighted to have a chance to work closely with Tamra Offshore Wind Power, a local developer which is owned by Korea South East Power and the respected local manufacturer of wind turbine generators, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction,” said Jonathan Walker, LOC regional director.
“LOC continues to win work in new areas of business for the group across several different disciplines and this wind farm project is a first for us. We hope it will be the first of what could be a series of wind farm related project work in which we are able to demonstrate our expertise,” he added.
The project consists of 10 units of three-megawatts wind turbine generators which are being set on grounded jackets and which are expected to generate 82 gigawatts per year to supply power to Jeju Island.
To-date, the developer has completed the installation of the subsea cables and seven units of wind turbine generators.