M3 Marine in remote inspection venture

Singapore’s M3 Marine Group is moving into remote controlled inspection in a venture with PT ROV Inspeksi of Indonesia.

The new company M3 Marine Remote Inspection offers remote aerial, underwater and confined space survey and inspection services for both onshore and offshore marine projects and assets using drones and mini-ROVs.

Remote controlled inspection is seen as a much more cost effective and safer way of surveying difficult and dangerous areas to reach on vessels and offshore structures. Remote inspections can be used for areas such as flare booms, double bottoms, storage tanks and underdeck areas.

“It is important that in times like this that we keep our minds open to opportunities for further cost savings and safer practices. Partnering with ROV Inspeksi who have a credible track record in the sector makes sound business sense for both of us,” said Mike Meade ceo of M3 Marine.

Posted 04 September 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

