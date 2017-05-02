Madrid Madrid - world's largest containership makes maiden call

The world’s largest containership to date - the Madrid Maersk – made its maiden call on 27 April at the port of Tianjin in China.

The 20,568 teu Madrid Maersk is the first of Maersk Line’s second generation triple-E vessels and is deployed on the company’s Asia – Europe network. Maersk has ordered 11 second generation triple-E newbuildings from Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.

The Madrid Maersk took the crown of the world’s largest containership from the 20,170 teu MOL Triumph, which was delivered to Mitsui OSK Lines just weeks earlier.

It is the first owned newbuilding the Danish line has taken delivery of since July 2015, and the company has 27 newbuilds on order including the Madrid Maersk. Apart from the second generation triple E vessels has nine 15,226 teu and seven 3,596 teu container vessels on order.

Maersk stressed the relatively conservative nature of its expansion plans. “The orderbook corresponds to 11% of Maersk Line’s current fleet – a relatively small order book when compared to the industry’s order book of around 15%.

“To stay competitive and achieve lowest cost, Maersk Line will continue to manage fleet capacity tightly.”