Maersk Line, MSC and HMM launch three-year strategic cooperation

Maersk Line, Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) have penned a strategic cooperation on East-West trades that will include a series of slot exchanges and slot purchases.

Maersk Line and MSC are the only two members of the 2M alliance, while HMM has been given access into the alliance over slot exchanges and slot purchases.

“We are very proud of our strategic cooperation with Hyundai Merchant Marine, Korea’s leading container shipping company,” said Robbert van Trooijen, Maersk Line’s Asia-Pacific chief executive.

“Maersk Line’s customers will have greater options on transpacific trades and HMM’s customers will be able to leverage Maersk Line’s strong Asia-Europe products,” he said.

The length of the cooperation is three years with an option to extend and covers key East-West trades.

Posted 16 March 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

