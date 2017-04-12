Malaysia’s Tok Bali Supply Base bags Carigali Hess contract

The new Tok Bali Supply Base in the northern part of Peninsula Malaysia has secured it first major client, paving the way for more business ahead.

Local reports said Malaysian construction and civil engineering company Ahmad Zaki Resources, through its TB Supply Base Sdn Bhd (TBSB) had signed a two-year service contract with Carigali Hess Operating Company Sdn Bhd (Carigali Hess).

The contract is for the provision of crew boat activity and other support services at the Tok Bali Supply Base in Kelantan.

TBSB has a contract to operate Tok Bali Supply Base until February 2019.

Ahmad Zaki Resources group md Wan Zakariah Wan Muda said: “We welcome TBSB’s signing of the service contract with Carigali Hess, which follows on the heels of our recent acquisition of a controlling stake in the supply base.

"We stand to see significant contribution to the group’s financial performance going forward, and would also strive to secure more PSC operators.

"Furthermore, we are executing plans to enhance the facilities of Tok Bali Supply Base through a MYR26.8m ($6.1m) capital expenditure. This comprises improvements to the supply base’s infrastructure, such as machinery, warehouses and land for shipyard to better serve existing and potential PSC operators,” he said.