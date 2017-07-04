Malaysian anti-corruption body to probe PTP officials

Five top management officials of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) are expected to be questioned over the release of a container with high-tech military radar equipment without following proper procedures, local media reported.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly obtained information that the consignment was released for onward shipment to the Netherlands without getting clearance from the Customs Department.

“Based on initial investigations, we will call five witnesses (from PTP) to assist with investigations. We discovered that somebody had authorised the consignment to be released to the Netherlands without any order from the Customs Department," a spokesperson of MACC was quoted saying.

The military equipment had been detained by the port authorities because it did not have permits. All military equipment being shipped out of, or in transit at any Malaysian port, requires a special permit, under the Strategic Trade Act, from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

The New Straits Times quoted sources as saying that MACC was working with Customs and the police on the case.

Officers from the Customs Department and individuals from the vendors and companies involved in the consignment are also expected to be interviewed.

The matter came to light during a recent audit, when the classified military equipment could not be located at the port and a report was lodged.

It was subsequently discovered that the shipment had not gone missing as reported and had reached its ultimate destination port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Port management welcomed MACC probe into case. Johor Port Authority (JPA), which manages PTP and the Johor Port in Pasir Gudang, said it welcomed the move by MACC to investigate whether there was any element of graft in the case.

JPA general manager Muhammad Razif Ahmad said MACC should be allowed to carry out its investigation.

“We have no problem with MACC’s move since other agencies, like the police, are also conducting their own investigation. Hopefully, once the investigation is completed and if no offence is found to have been committed, PTP’s name would be cleared," he said.

Razif noted that JPA had conducted an internal inquiry following the case, and had found no element of corruption or abuse of power.