Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore and Shell sign R&D pact

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Shell Shipping and Maritime have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on clean fuels, automation and digitalisation.

The MoU signed on Tuesday by MPA chief executive Andrew Tan and Nick Potter, general manager Asia Pacific – Middle East, Shell Shipping and Maritime.

Under the agreement Shell and MPA will collaborate in R&D on developing solutions to reduce emissions in port, explore greater use of automation in the port, and support the study and development of digitalisation.

“Singapore will continue to invest in future capabilities to build up a strong maritime cluster to generate good employment opportunities and stay ahead of the competition,” said Tan from the MPA.

“We are pleased to work with industry partners like Shell to drive the digital transformation of the maritime industry in Singapore in the areas of electronic data interchange, automation, intelligent systems and cleaner energy.”