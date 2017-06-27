  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Master of NYK containership blames US warship for fatal collision
News:Asia

Master of NYK containership blames US warship for fatal collision

Master of NYK containership blames US warship for fatal collision

The Master of an NYK chartered containership ACX Crystal has blamed the US warship USS Fitzgerald for a fatal collision off Japan.

The collision on 17 June left seven dead and three injured on the destroyer after it collided with the containership.

In a report to the Japanese owners of the ACX Dainichi Investment Corporation Captain Ronald Advincula said the USS Fitzgerald steamed suddenly across its path and ignored warning lights, Reuters reported.

The report said the containership steered hard starboard to warship but the vessels collided 10 minutes later at 1-30am.

As to why the containership took nearly an hour to report the accident to the Japan Coast Guard at 2-25am Advincula said there was “confusion” on the vessel's bridge with it making a u-turn to return to the scene of the collision 6 nm further on.

The US Navy declined to comment on investigations.

Posted 27 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

NEW DOWNLOAD: The guide to the 2020 IMO 0.5% fuel sulphur regulation

Explore the few options Shipowners have to choose from to comply with the regulation, while refiners are expected to make changes to refinery configuration and production in response to market demand.

Contents:

  • Executive summary
  • On the receiving end - shipping 
  • What it means for the refiners
  • Shipping options
  • Conclusions

This guide also provides you with the information you need to know regarding bunker fuel supply, as the availability landscape is set to change when IMO’s global 0.5% fuel sulphur content cap regulation is enforced from 2020. 

Click here to download the whitepaper now and explore the options available to the industry.

 

Published in AsiaAmericasContainersShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top