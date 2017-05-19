  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Matrix Bharat starts physical bunker operations in Mumbai
News:Asia

Matrix Bharat starts physical bunker operations in Mumbai

Matrix Bharat starts physical bunker operations in Mumbai

India’s bunker supplier Matrix Bharat has commenced physical bunker supply operations in Mumbai port and Jawahar Dweep, an island off the southeastern coast of Mumbai.

Matrix Bharat, a joint venture between Matrix Marine Fuels and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), will provide customers with physical products at Mumbai’s Outer Port Limits (OPL), servicing vessels that are waiting to berth. Ships making bunker-only-calls will also benefit from paying reduced port charges.

“The launch of physical operations in Mumbai OPL is in line with our growth strategy, utilizing the storage and supply strengths of our joint venture companies, and providing customers with the best possible marine fuel products and services,” said Ashok Sharma, India head of marketing support and supplies at Matrix Bharat.

Matrix Bharat will utilise BPCL’s tank storage capacity of 72,000 tonnes, initially operating one tank storing 32,000 tonnes of fuel products, which is the largest in Mumbai port.

Five bunker barges ranging in sizes from 650-1,200 dwt will support the physical operations in Mumbai. Bunker barge loading at Jawahar Dweep will take place at a berth where the pipeline is fitted with loading arms, enabling Matrix Bharat to connect to the barge manifold in 30 minutes, supplying the bunker fuel at a flow rate of 850 tonnes per hour.

The bunker product on offer now is 380 cst, while marine gas oil (MGO) will be available in the near future, the Indian supplier said.

“In addition to our operations in India, we are also able to provide services to other ports east of Suez, including Fujairah, Singapore and Sri Lanka,” Sharma said.

Posted 19 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaPort & LogisticsShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top