MHI and Oshima set for shipbuilding alliance

In the latest consolidation move in Japanese shipbuilding MHI and Oshima said they had reached a basic agreement to form a shipbuilding alliance.

The companies they would seek business synergies and target sustainable growth to strengthen competitiveness in global shipbuilding but at the same time remain independent companies. Contracts for specific projects will be decided individually.

“The agreement with Oshima Shipbuilding will utilise the expertise of both companies, establishing a technical alliance to focusI on development of new ship designs and technologies, standardisation of design and construction, and efficient shared use of tools and equipment,” MHI said.

The alliance between MHI and Oshima follows a similar agreement with Imabari Shipbuilding and Namura Shipbuilding at the end of March.