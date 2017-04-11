MISC signs up for eMaritime's ECDIS training solution

Malaysian shipping company MISC has chosen eMaritime Group's ACAT online courses as their electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS) type-specific continuous personal development training solution.

eMaritime said in a press release that the agreement will enable MISC to sign up their entire fleet for ECDIS training and facilitate monitoring of all candidates via an online portal on the three systems, JRC 901, JRC 9201 and Furuno FEA, used in its fleet.

ECDIS Annual Competency Assurance Training (Or ACAT) is based on the top 20 questions from inspectors and is a continuation of well-established ECDIS training courses.

"We're delighted to sign up MISC to ECDIS ACAT. The courses will allow MISC crew members to stay current, refreshed and Competency Assured in the key elements of their navigation systems," said George Ward from project support, ECDIS.

Almost all vessels are required to carry ECDIS systems now under new IMO regulations.