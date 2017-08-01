Mitsui & Co, Novatek and Sumitomo join SEA\LNG marine fuel coalition

Three more companies have joined the SEA\LNG the cross sector coalition aiming to promote the use of LNG as a marine fuel.

Adding Mitsui & Co, Novatek Gas & Power, and Sumitomo Corp to its ranks SEA\LNG now boasts a membership of 28 companies.

“Each of the global organisations brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to SEA\LNG as we work to realise our goal of making LNG an important maritime fuel,” said SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, Tote, Peter Keller.

Our aim since inception was to form a coalition that unites key players from across the entire LNG value chain, and the addition of our three new members further strengthens our organisation.”

New member Mitsui & Co has been active in proactive in LNG bunkering, participating in an LNG bunkering pilot programme in Singapore and signing an MoU with Gazprom to cooperate in LNG bunkering studies.

Chairman of Novatek’s management board Leonid Mikhelson commented: “Global environmental requirements create the basis for transiting the global fleet towards cleaner types of fuels. We are confident that more shipping companies will opt for LNG to meet these stricter requirements, and we are ready to facilitate the LNG bunkering market and infrastructure development.”

Sumitomo has been active in the bunkering industry for 65 years and LNG liquefaction project in the US, Cove Point LNG Project, as well as LNG trading, and owning/operating of LNG carriers.