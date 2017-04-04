MMC, Sime Darby, Adani to cooperate on Malaysia’s Carey Island port project

The dark horse Carey Island port project seems to be really gaining some traction with Malaysian ports and industrials players MMC Port Holdings, Sime Darby Property teaming up with the Indian conglomerate's ports and logistics arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) teaming up to push it forward.

The three major players signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to study the feasibility of developing an integrated maritime city on Carey Island, MMC Corp and Sime Darby said in a joint press release.

The maritime city is to support the proposed development of a new port on a greenfield site on Carey Island, they added.

Simultaneously, MMC Ports and Adani Ports have signed a separate MOU to explore the feasibility of the Carey Island Port Project as an extension of Malaysia's current major port at Port Klang, currently the world's top 11th container port.

MMC Ports, the ports arm of utilities and infrastructure group MMC Corporation, and APSEZ will collaborate with Sime Darby Property, the property arm of Sime Darby to study the feasibility of developing an integrated maritime city which will support the new port.

“Malaysia is very strategic to APSEZ global strategy and with the Straits of Malacca being a global shipping route it helps us to drive our global transhipment strategy further. With Vizhinjam port on one side Carey Island port on the other we will be able to give transhipment solutions to global shipping lines," said APSEZ ceo Karan Adani.

APSEZ is India's biggest private sector port operator. Apart from developing and running its s biggest private port at Mundra the firm also operates container handling facilities on both India's major markets, at Hazira Port and Mundra on the west coast, and at Kattupalli near Chennai on the east.

“The port and maritime city could spur further development along southern Selangor’s industrial belt and Sime Darby Property is well positioned to support this vision with its strategic landbank in the area,” said Sime Darby president and group ceo Mohd Bakke Salleh.

He noted that the development of the Carey island area is a strategic fit into the Malaysia Vision Valley Development which will be spearheaded by Sime Darby.

MMC Corp group md and MMC Ports director Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said: “MMC Ports, Adani Ports and Sime Darby bring with them the necessary expertise to make this project a success.

“Our ports are strategically located right in the shipping lane and all ships must pass through Malaysian ports regardless, which makes the country a suitable regional centre for the logistics hub,” he added.