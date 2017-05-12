  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • MMC to consolidate port ops before listing: Che Khalib
News:Asia

MMC to consolidate port ops before listing: Che Khalib

MMC to consolidate port ops before listing: Che Khalib

Fresh from gaining shareholders' approval for fully acquiring Penang Port, MMC Corp said it will focus on creating value for its port unit in the next one to two years before it considers listing its operations.

“This will complete our acquisition for almost all the ports alongside the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia namely Penang Port, Northport, Malacca Port, Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Johor Port," group managing director Che Khalib Mohamad Noh was quoted as saying by local media.

“For Penang Port, we have managed to turn around the business even with the loss-making ferry business," he noted, adding that it expected to do better this year after handing over this business to Prasarana Malaysia.

Che Khalib said MMC would work to enhance the port business, currently MMC's top revenue generator, before divesting it. "We will need time to consolidate our port operation to achieve better efficiencies in terms of procurement, for example, before we decide to spin it off as we are in no hurry," he said.

“Even Kontena Nasional, sister logistics company of Northport, is turning around. Let us create the best value first as the port business is currently the biggest revenue contributor of MMC at about 60% as of last year," Che Khalib concluded.

Posted 12 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top