MOL and five companies launch study on LNG-fueled capesize

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has entered into an agreement to launch a joint study of a LNG-fueled capesize bulker with five other companies – BHP Billiton, DNV GL, Rio Tinto, Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and Woodside Energy.

The six parties have signed the letter of agreement at a ceremony held in Singapore.

The joint research project, called ‘Green Corridor’, aims to reduce merchant vessels’ emissions of NOX and SOX in advance of international treaties calling for stricter emissions standards, such as the 0.5% fuel sulphur content cap from 2020.

The project will also examine the technological and economic feasibility of the LNG-fueled bulker.

By using LNG as marine fuel, emissions of SOX and particulate matters are virtually zero and emissions of NOX reduced by up to 90%.

Japan’s MOL said it the latest project is in line with the group’s proactive approach to continually develop and adopt technologies that contribute to reducing environmental impact and enhancing safe operations.