MOL boxship reduces CO2 emission with new energy-saving windshield

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has completed an in-service demonstration test of a wind resistance-reducing windshield for containerships, and determined that the device reduces emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) by an average of 2%.

The windshield, co-developed by MOL, was installed on the bow of the shipowner’s operated ship MOL Marvel for the demonstration test.

The test results showed the 2% average reduction in CO2 emission with the ship sailing at 17 knots per hour, compared to operating an identical vessel at the same speed without the device installed.

MOL said the test objectives include accumulating Big Data on operational status during service on Asia-North America East Coast routes, and establishing a method to eliminate the data on the effects of ocean waves and extract only the change in performance due to reduced wind resistance.

“MOL continues efforts to confirm the windshield’s seaworthiness and sailing data analysis, and looks forward to more advanced technological development based on this research project,” MOL said.

Posted 30 May 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

