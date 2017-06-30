MOL inks $750m order for four LNG carriers at Hudong-Zhonghua

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has ordered four LNG carriers at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding on the back of a long term charter contract for the Yamal project developed by Russia’s Gazprom.

The four new LNG carriers of 174,000 cu m in capacity each are priced at $749.5m, with planned delivers from the subsidiary yard of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) in 2019 and 2020.

The latest order by MOL has boosted Hudong-Zhonghua’s current LNG carrier orderbook to 11.

The Chinese shipbuilder said the four LNG carriers will be incorporated with dual-fuel engines and environmentally friendly features that will reduce fuel consumption by 16% compared to conventional models.

Hudong-Zhonghua has claimed to be China’s leading builder of LNG carriers, and has thus far delivered 13 LNG vessels.