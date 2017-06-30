  • Home >
MOL inks $750m order for four LNG carriers at Hudong-Zhonghua

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has ordered four LNG carriers at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding on the back of a long term charter contract for the Yamal project developed by Russia’s Gazprom.

The four new LNG carriers of 174,000 cu m in capacity each are priced at $749.5m, with planned delivers from the subsidiary yard of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) in 2019 and 2020.

The latest order by MOL has boosted Hudong-Zhonghua’s current LNG carrier orderbook to 11.

The Chinese shipbuilder said the four LNG carriers will be incorporated with dual-fuel engines and environmentally friendly features that will reduce fuel consumption by 16% compared to conventional models.

Hudong-Zhonghua has claimed to be China’s leading builder of LNG carriers, and has thus far delivered 13 LNG vessels.

Posted 30 June 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

