The world’s first containership over 20,000 teu has been named at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

The 20,150 teu MOL Triumph ordered by Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) was named at SHI in Korea on 15 March.

The first ultra-large containership to breach the 20,000 teu barrier the MOL Triumph is 400 m long by 58.8 m breadth with a draught of 32.8m.

SHI ceo Dae-Young Park and MOL ceo Junichiro Ikeda were among those who witnessed the name.

The MOL Triumph is the first of four 20,150 teu vessels SHI is building for MOL.

The vessel is due to be delivered to the owner on 27 March.