MOL pens coal supply deal in India

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has signed a coal transport contract with Thermal Powertech Corporation India Limited (TPCIL), jointly owned by Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries and India’s Gayatri Projects Limited.

TPCIL owns and operates a 1,320-megawatt thermal power plant in SPSR Nellore district in India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

TPCIL is supplying electricity to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states while MOL’s ocean shipping services will support the project by providing a stable supply of coal.

“MOL continually takes a proactive stance in providing, safe, reliable, and efficient transport of resources and energy to India and emerging countries in Asia, where the company anticipates strong growth in demand,” MOL stated.

Posted 01 June 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

