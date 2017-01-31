  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • MOL's nine month profits up to $163m
News:Asia

MOL's nine month profits up to $163m

MOL&#039;s nine month profits up to $163m

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) increased its nine-month earnings for FY2016 reporting profit of JPY19.03bn ($163.33m), but lowered its full year profit forecast.

MOL reported improved profitability despite a drop in revenues to JPY1.08trn for the nine month period ended 31 December 2016 compared to JPY1.32trn previous corresponding period.

At a segmental level profits for its bulkships division of the nine-month period in 2016 were JPY25.8bn compared to JPY44.9bn in the previous year. Losses container shipping division widen in the period to JPY26.1bn compared to JPY18.4bn in the same period a year earlier. Profits from the ferry, coastal and ro-ro sector remained flat at JPY3.8bn.

Despite the positive result MOL reviewed its forecast of a full year net profit of JPY7bn to a breakeven of zero.

“The company conservatively reviewed the consolidated business outlook and made a downward revision of net income due to concerns about possibility for more impairment of owned containerships depending on future trend in ship prices, which showed a significant drop over the past year, and the future cash flow, which will be planned,” MOL said.

Posted 31 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

3a82e490 updated tanker whitepaper mock up tangilble 0d90i90co0he00d001

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersDry CargoTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top