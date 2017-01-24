  • Home >
News:Asia

More details on Indonesia’s Patimban Port project released

Progress to build Indonesia's Patimban Port seems to be coming along with more details on the actual development process emerging.

Local media reported that the West Java provincial administration has prepared a location for a reclamation project for the seaward portion of the new port. A new islet will be created to form a breakwater, inside which the port will be located.

“The new islet is in the form of a U, the inside of which will be the seaport. The plan has been made,” said the economic and development assistant to the West Java provincial administration, Deny Juanda Puradimaja.

The Patimban seaport project will comprise two parts, one to be developed on the new 350ha U islet and the other on a 250ha to 300ha plot of land, Deny added.

The two parts will be connected by two bridges, Deny said, adding that construction of the bridges would not disrupt the mangroves in nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the environmental impact analysis (Amdal) document is being finalized by the Environment and Forestry Ministry, and the West Java administration and the West Java Legislative Council have revised Bylaw No. 22/2010 paving the way to make the space required for the development of the port, Deny said.

Posted 24 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

