More trouble for Malaysia’s PDZ as cargo owners sue

Malaysian domestic line PDZ, which had its vessel PDZ Mewah arrested last week, will take up slots from third party vessels as an interim measure to meet its commitments, the company said in a stock market announcement.

This will cost between MYR90,000 ($20,338) to MYR100,000 per month, it added, reiterating however that the operational impact to the company is expected to be minimal.

PDZ noted that its solicitors Mohd Latip & Associates have stated that they are of the view that the company has a strong arguable case to challenge the arrest and set aside the claims against it.

Meanwhile in a separate announcement PDZ said it been served with further Writs in Admiralty Action in Rem by Shin Yang Shipping and Harbour-Link Lines for delivery of containers which were shipped on the PDZ Mewah.

The company has made the necessary arrangements for the discharge of the containers, which is in progress, PDZ added, and it is now seeking legal advice and intends to take steps to defend the Writs and any claims that may subsequently be filed and set it aside.