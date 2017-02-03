  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • More trouble for Malaysia’s PDZ as cargo owners sue
News:Asia

More trouble for Malaysia’s PDZ as cargo owners sue

More trouble for Malaysia’s PDZ as cargo owners sue

Malaysian domestic line PDZ, which had its vessel PDZ Mewah arrested last week, will take up slots from third party vessels as an interim measure to meet its commitments, the company said in a stock market announcement.

This will cost between MYR90,000 ($20,338) to MYR100,000 per month, it added, reiterating however that the operational impact to the company is expected to be minimal.

PDZ noted that its solicitors Mohd Latip & Associates have stated that they are of the view that the company has a strong arguable case to challenge the arrest and set aside the claims against it.

Meanwhile in a separate announcement PDZ said it been served with further Writs in Admiralty Action in Rem by Shin Yang Shipping and Harbour-Link Lines for delivery of containers which were shipped on the PDZ Mewah.

The company has made the necessary arrangements for the discharge of the containers, which is in progress, PDZ added, and it is now seeking legal advice and intends to take steps to defend the Writs and any claims that may subsequently be filed and set it aside.

Posted 03 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersFinance & InsuranceNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top