MPA, DNV GL renew pact to include intelligent shipping

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and classification society DNV GL have renewed and expanded on the scope a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on promoting R&D and innovation in the maritime industry.

The renewed MOU will have an expanded scope to include autonomous systems and intelligent shipping.

The intelligent shipping systems include autonomous vessels and drones for maritime purposes, or the use of data analytics to create robust and optimal shipping solutions. These systems will help to enhance safety and sustainability of shipping and port activities.

Andrew Tan, chief executive of MPA, said: “MPA is pleased to renew the MOU with DNV GL to include autonomous technologies, intelligent shipping and data analytics. This is aligned with Singapore's efforts to keep pace with developments in smart ships and ports as the industry moves towards adopting smarter shipping systems to achieve higher standards of efficiency, productivity and safety.”

The collaboration also includes green ports to examine environmental gains to be made through the use of energy saving and emission reduction technology in ports, marine environment projects to cut emissions and boost fuel efficiency, research into LNG as an alternative fuel, and organisation of thought leadership forums to promote Green Shipping, Green Ports and Green Technology within the Singapore maritime community.

The renewed MOU has extended the duration of collaboration for another three years.

Remi Eriksen, president and ceo of DNV GL, said: “Five per cent of our annual group revenue is harvested from a wide set of R&D projects - often together with our customers and trusted partners. In this re-signing of the MOU, we will reinforce and strengthen the good cooperation with the forward looking maritime industry and research institutes in Singapore.”