MPA, IBM roll out data analytics system for Singapore port operations

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and IBM have completed trials of the first three modules of a system using data analytics aimed at improving port volumes.

The MPA – IBM Project SAFER (Sense-making Analytics For maritime Event Recognition) develops and tests new analytics technologies in the port environment with an aim to improve the efficiency of a variety of different operations.

At the opening of the Safety@Sea conference in Singapore on Tuesday MPA chairman Niam Chiang Meng announced that the first three modules of the system would be rolled out from September following successful trials.

The first three out of seven modules are Automated Movement Detection, Infringement Analytics, and Pilot Boarding Detection.

With Automated Movement Detection aims to reduce the amount of manually entered and voice communication required between vessels and the Port Operations Control Centre (POCC) with over 1,000 vessels being handled a day.

Infringement Analytics aims to target vessels for enforcement more effectively based on behavior rather than relying on the intuition of port inspectors.

Pilot Boarding Detection is designed to automatically validate the target that 95% of vessels are served with a pilot within 15 minutes.

“We will continue to develop our digital strategies through the use of data analytics and machine learning technologies to optimise our port operations and enforcement to meet existing as well as future demands,” said Mr Andrew Tan, chief executive of MPA.

“The SAFER project will enable us to reap immediate benefits especially in the areas of next-generation port enforcement and monitoring of vessel movements.”

The other four modules of the project are to be rolled out from January 2018 and comprise: Bunkering Analytics, Prohibited Area Analytics, Vessel Traffic Arrival Prediction, and Utilisation Detection and Prediction.