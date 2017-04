A fire is being battled onboard the 14,000 teu MSC mega-boxship off Sri Lanka.

The MSC Daniela sent a distress at 11am on 4 April about 120nm off the coast of Sri Lanka. The vessel later moved within 30 nm of the Sri Lankan coast as vessels were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

According to reports three Sri Lankan naval vessels are helping fight the fire with two Indian coastguard vessels also joining the effort.

No injuries are reported from the 22 crew onboard the MSC Daniela.

The Panama-flagged was reported to be sailing from Singapore to Egypt.