Nam Cheong to miss bond payments

Financially-troubled Malaysian offshore vessel builder and owner Nam Cheong has is set to fail to redeem and pay coupons on two bond issues in the coming days.

Nam Cheong, which went into a debt standstill last month, said it would not make the principal or coupon payment due on 28 August for SGD90m 5.0% notes due in 2017. It would also fail to make the coupon payment due on 26 August on its SGD200m 5.05% notes due in 2019.

“The company is working with its advisers and will provide an update with respect to the company’s restructuring of its indebtedness in due course,” Singapore-listed Nam Cheong said.

Nam Cheong has already been hit with claims for $16.4m and $10m from AmBank and OCBC respectively.