China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group has updated that container handling volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port have risen over the first three months of this year compared to the year-ago level.

Throughput during the first quarter was recorded at 6.2m teu, an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period of 2016, according to Shanghai-listed Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group.

In March, the Chinese port moved 2.12m teu of containers, up 13.2% year-on-year.

In 2016, Ningbo-Zhoushan port registered throughput of 23.3m teu, making it the world’s fourth busiest container port.