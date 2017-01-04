Ningbo-Zhoushan port records 23.3m teu of box throughput in 2016

  • Home >
China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan port is projected to handle container throughput of 23.3m teu in 2016, an increase of 5% compared to 2015, according to Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group.

Box volumes for December 2016 were also posted at approximately 1.74m teu, up 12.7% year-on-year and tallying up the annual figure to 23.3m teu.

Shanghai-listed Ningbo Zhoushan Port added that cargo throughput is estimated to grow by 3% year-on-year to 674.36m dwt for 2016.

Ningbo port and Zhoushan port completed a merger in September 2015 and assumed the new identity named Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group. The container throughput of the ports are recorded under Ningbo-Zhoushan port, with Ningbo accounting for the majority of volumes.

Posted 04 January 2017
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

