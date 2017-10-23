No peak season congestion expected at Manila ports

Despite the tightened security around the Asean Summit next month, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) does not expect any high season delays as productivity at the three main ports in Manila is at a good level, local reports said.

PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago was quoted as saying that productivity at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), the Manila South Harbor (MSH) and the Manila North Port (MNP) continues to be strong, providing some leeway as the ports get busier.

“As of the moment, the combined yard utilization at the two international Manila ports MICT and MSH is at 60% or about 20% below the optimum level of 80%,” he said.

Santiago added that both terminals also posted at least 10% gains in productivity as of end-September, indicating fully functional ports.

Meanwhile at MNP, the yard utilization rate stands at 43%, giving plenty of allowance for the port to handle the anticipated increase in demand for the holiday season.

“With a combined average quay crane productivity of the three terminals at 26 moves per hour per crane, barring any major development, we can guarantee congestion-free Manila ports at any given time,” Santiago said.