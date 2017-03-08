Nowhere to go? Fiji bans dirty bulker DL Marigold after expulsion from NZ

Fiji has banned the bulker DL Marigold from entering its waters after it was expelled from New Zealand over “severe” bio-fouling on its hull.

The Korean-owned, 2012-built, bulker had planned to head to Fiji for hull cleaning after it was expelled by New Zealand’s Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) on Sunday.

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji ceo Xavier Khan was reported as saying it had issued an inspection certificate to local agents Campbell Shipping that DL Marigold would not be allowed into Fijian waters to clean its hull.

Divers in New Zealand had found the ship to have dense fouling of barnacles and tube worms on its hull and other underwater surfaces.

Khan said the bio-fouling on the vessel could introduce invasive species into Fijian waters. "This will never be allowed as it would be very devastating for the Fijian marine and aquatic species."

The DL Marigold had planned to call in Fiji on 10 March specifically to have its hull cleaned before returning to New Zealand to finish discharging its cargo of palm oil expeller.

New Zealand authorities said the vessel would not be allowed back in its waters until its hull had been thoroughly cleaned.

The latest move by the Fijian authorities to ban the DL Marigold from entering its waters would appear to leave the vessel in limbo.