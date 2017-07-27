NYK contracts Wartsila for scrubbers on two new handymaxes

Japan’s NYK has contracted Wartsila to install scrubbers on two new 56,000-dwt handymax bulk carriers, making them the first vessels in NYK’s fleet to be installed with exhaust gas cleaning systems.

By installing the exhaust gas cleaning systems or scrubbers, the bulk carriers will be able to continue burning high-sulphur heavy fuel oil and be in compliant with IMO’s Marpol Annex VI regulation on fuel sulphur content cap of 0.5% come 2020.

The pair of handymaxes are being built at Oshima Shipbuilding for NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers (NYK BP), wholly-owned by the NYK group.

Wartsila highlighted that this is the first supply order of this equipment from any Japanese company, and Wartsila will also provide project management and commissioning of the scrubbers.

“We are pleased and proud to be the supplier of choice for these two new ships, especially as it gives us an inroad into the Japanese market for exhaust gas cleaning solutions,” said Sigurd Jenssen, director, exhaust gas cleaning, Wartsila Marine Solutions.

The Wartsila scrubbers are scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in July 2018. The first vessel is due to be delivered to NYK in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the second vessel in the first quarter of 2019.