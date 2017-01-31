  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • NYK hit by massive $2bn loss on impairments
News:Asia

NYK hit by massive $2bn loss on impairments

NYK hit by massive $2bn loss on impairments

Japan’s NYK slumped to a near $2bn loss in the first nine months of FY2016 as it took massive impairments on cancelled charter contracts.

NYK reported a JPY226bn ($1.99bn) loss for the nine-month period compared to a JPY22.82bn profit in the same period a year earlier. Revenues declined 19.9% for the period to JPY1.41trn compared to JPY1.76trn a year earlier,

“Profit attributable to owners of the parent fell JPY248.9bn year-on-year, largely due to an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY200bn comprised of an impairment loss and provision for losses related to contracts associated with container ships, dry bulkers, and cargo aircraft,” NYK said.

NYK’s loss forecast for the full year ended 31 March 2017 remained at JPY245bn.

Looking ahead NYK commented: “We foresee the recovery in the container shipping department to continue in the fourth quarter. The slump in automobile shipping demand to resource-rich countries is expected to continue for some time.

“Dry bulk department is recovering from historic lows. In the liquid department, oil-products and LPG shipping market may take some time to recover, but LNG and off-shore businesses with long-term contracts are expected to continue to produce stable profits,” it added.

Posted 31 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

3a82e490 updated tanker whitepaper mock up tangilble 0d90i90co0he00d001

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersDry CargoTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top