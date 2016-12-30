Ode to Joy for freight market

The freight has ended the year of 2016 with its head held high, chest up and letting off a sigh of relief. The worst has been over and the market has showed its resilience by bouncing back from the nadir. Does the new year of 2017 offers further recovery or rather just more backslidings from all the hard-earned gains made in 2016?

No one has a firm answer but the signs are telling us that the higher commodities prices will provided the strength and stamina for freight market to recovery at least on theory. However, all the stakeholders are relieved that the freight market had cheated death in 2016 and defied doom-sayers of imminent slump at the last leg of the year.

Baltic Dry Index (BDI) bores the testament of the eventful year with pains and joys all rolled into one as well as seeing the Baltic Exchange accepting a $104m takeover bid by Singapore Exchange (SGX) in September 2016.

Initially, the index started on a wrong foot and tumbled to a never-before lowest points at 290 in February 2016, just right after the Lunar New year. Then, the index embarked on a great restoration movement at the second half of 2016, backed by growing demand on iron, coal and grains to bring the once- dead BDI back to life again to reach 1,000 points by November 2016.

Currently, BDI has scaled back to around 960 points and seem to proceed for a strong or better start in 2017, as believed by most industrial experts. But challenges still poised to upset the party in 2017, especially on China’s demand; whether the stimulus package for infrastructure will be continued in the new year and whether they are as effective as previously injected. Then, the freight market also rest on whether US will keep its promise for the $1trn spending on infrastructure over the 10 years that supported the dry bulk market indirectly.

On the respectively freight market, capesize rates seem to poise for more improvement in coming year, bolstered by the wave of iron ore exports from Brazil and Australia in record numbers. In the last quarter of 2016, capesize rates hit a two-year high driven by higher iron ore demand and looks to continue the upward trend when more mines ramp up in the coming year.

In the new year, the panamax rate will continue to draw strength from the grains market based on the shipments from the South America and Gulf of Mexico. In the meantime, the supply of panamax vessels remained trim as no newbuilds are being ordered in 2016.

Supramax, however, might face more headwinds ahead, mainly attributed to the drop of coal imports by India as the country increases its domestic coal output and improves its coal distribution channels. Lastly, the handysize market is expected to have strong market in 2017, as the ship scrapping programme has progressed well and effectively limit the supply of vessels in the market.

Therefore, the freight market might have already march toward the path of “joy” but it needs to take cautious steps ahead, if not the joy will be short-lived and become bittersweet.