Oil spill off Johor, Malaysia after tanker and bulker collide

There is an oil spill off the Southern peninsula state of Johor after a tanker and bulker collided last Thursday.

The 30,000 dwt, Panama-flagged, chemical tanker Chemroad Mega collided with the 63,270 dwt, Marshall Islands-flagged bulker, on Thursday 3.2 nm off Tompok Utara near Pengerang, Kota Tinggi.

There were no injuries in the collision, however an oil spill was reported.

“Both vessels are now anchored at a location seven nautical miles southeast of Tompok Utara,” Datuk Ayub Rahmat, Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee said.

The vessels are being detained while the clean up from the oil spill is completed and the owners asked to post a RM5m ($1.16m) bond.

Posted 21 August 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

