One dead, seven kidnapped in attack on cargo vessel in Southern Philippines

The Philippines Coastguard said pirates had attacked the Vietnamese ship Giang Hai Baguan Island in Tawi-Tawi, Reuters reported. The Coastguard said it had rescued 17 of the 25 crew members, while one was killed and seven kidnapped.
Coastguard spokesman Commander Armand Balilo said it had launched a pursuit in coordination with the military and the police.
The attack took place close to the strong hold of Islamic terror group Abu Sayaaf that has been linked to a string on kidnap for ransom cases against commercial shipping in the southern Philippines since the March 2016.
Abu Sayaaf started attacking commercial vessels in the Sulu-Celebes sea area in March last year and successfully kidnapping crew from 10 vessels, with a further six unsuccessful attacks last year alone. Initially attacking smaller vessels such as tugs and barges, the militants graduated to hitting larger ships, including an unsuccessful attack on a capesize bulker.
The Islamic militants are currently estimated to holding 27 hostages from attacks both on shipping and abductions on land.