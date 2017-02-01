  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • OOCL 'benefitted greatly' from Hanjin collapse: SeaIntel
News:Asia

OOCL 'benefitted greatly' from Hanjin collapse: SeaIntel

OOCL &#039;benefitted greatly&#039; from Hanjin collapse: SeaIntel

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) was benefitted substantially from the collapse of Hanjin Shipping according to SeaIntelligence ceo Lar Jensen.

Jensen noted in a Linkedin post that in the fourth quarter of 2016 OOCL had seen a 30% growth on the transpacific trade and 28% on the Asia – Europe trade.

“Clearly this far exceeds underlying market growth, and shows that OOCL has benefitted greatly from Hanjin's collapse,” he stated.

With scale having gained critical importance this year sees OOCL taking delivery of 20,000 teu vessels.

“We still need to await operational results from the other global carriers to get the full picture of how the spoils from Hanjin has been divided, but it certainly appears that the "flight to safety" for Hanjin volume, which market has been talking about for months, has indeed been good for OOCL who is seen as one of the more financially stable carriers,” Jensen said.

The 2M alliance of Maersk Line and MSC has been one of the most obvious movers to capture volumes handled by Hanjin Shipping before it filed for bankruptcy on 31 August 2016. Maersk now operates 11 containerships that used to be part of Hanjin’s fleet.

OOCL has been the subject of merger speculation this year but its parent Orient Overseas International Ltd has denied that Cosco is preparing a bid for the container line.

Posted 01 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top