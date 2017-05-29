  • Home >
OOCL enhances intra-Asia network with two new services

Container line Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has enhanced its intra-Asia network with the introduction of two new services, namely the Indonesia Thailand Straits Service (ITS) and Vietnam Johor Straits Service (VJS).

The ITS, which has been effective since 3 May, will provide transit times and direct services between Thailand, Singapore Port Klang and Indonesia. The port rotation is Port Klang, Singapore, Semarang, Surabaya, Port Klang, Singapore, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, and back to Port Klang.

From 11 June, the VJS will start operation providing sailing schedules and direct services between Northern Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia. The port rotation will be Port Klang, Singapore, Pasir Gudang, Haiphong, Pasir Gudang, Singapore and back to Port Klang.

Posted 29 May 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

