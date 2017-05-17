OOCL Hong Kong takes the world's largest containership crown

The record for the world’s largest containership has fallen for the third time in just two months with Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) smashing the 21,000 teu barrier.

The 21,413 teu OOCL Hong Kong was named last Friday at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

The OOCL Hong Kong is the first ship to surpass the 21,000 teu barrier with the 20,000 teu level only broken two months earlier. In mid-March Mitsui OSK Lines named the 20,150 teu MOL Triumph, but was knocked from the top slot as the world’s largest containership within weeks by Maersk Line’s 20,568 teu Madrid Maersk.

“This is a very exciting time for all of us because today marks the first time that OOCL is receiving newbuildings in the 21,000 teu size. In fact, the OOCL Hong Kong will be a titan among containerships at sea, with a carrying capacity at 21,413 teu. An important milestone for us at OOCL indeed,” said

“While our industry seems to have the knack to ‘out do’ one another in building larger containerships relatively quickly these days, this project is nonetheless an important moment for us. Faced with increasing competition and un-ending pressure on costs, we need to take the bold step in operating larger size ships of quality and high efficiency in order to stay relevant and compete effectively as a major container shipping company,” Tung added.

The OOCL Hong Kong is the first in a series of six 21,413 teu vessels ordered by the Hong Kong container line.

The size record for containerships has tumbled so quickly that ports are still issuing press releases for maiden calls by the MOL Triumph, with the vessel calling at the Port of Hamburg on Monday.