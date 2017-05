Hong Kong's Orient Overseas Container Lines (OOCL) saw first quarter total volumes rise 7.0% rise to 1.47m teu from 1.37m teu in the same period last year.

Total revenues rose by 6.4% to $1.19bn from $1.11bn previously, as both loadable capacity and load factor rose. The former increased by 0.9% and the overall load factor was 5.0% higher than the same period in 2016, OOCL said in a press release.

Overall average revenue per teu however decreased by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of last year.

Both transpacific and Asia-Europe volumes and revenues recovered strongly, rising 20% and 18% and 11% and 29% respectively.