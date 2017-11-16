OOCL to launch third China - Pakistan service

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) is continuing to boost its intra-Asia presence with a third China Pakistan Express (CPX3) service.

Just a a week after announcing the CPX2 service OOCL said it was launching the CPX3 service giving it three weekly connections from Asia to Pakistan.

“The CPX3 provides additional sailing frequency from Central China to Mundra and strategically expands our service coverage in Pakistan,” OOCL said. The service will operate on a port rotation of Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Mundra – Karachi (SAPT) – Port Qasim (QICT) – Singapore – Qingdao.

The service will be launched on 12 December from Shanghai.