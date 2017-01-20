OOIL denies Cosco bid for container line OOCL

Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) has denied knowledge of any potential bid for its container shipping business Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

Responding to reports in the Wall Street Journal and the Chinese media that Cosco Shipping was readying a bid in excess of $4bn for OOCL, the parent company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: “The company wishes to clarify that the company and OOCL is not aware of, nor is it involved in any bid relating to the company or OOCL.”

Meanwhile Reuters quoted a Cosco Shipping spokeswoman as saying the rumours were "incorrect".

OOIL’s share price has surged more than 30% since the start of the year on market talk that it is up for sale. Along with Cosco reported to be readying a firm bid CMA CGM and Evergreen have also been linked as interested parties in the Hong Kong-based line.

Following CMA CGM buying APL, the planned merger of the container businesses of NYK, MOL and K Line, Hapag-Lloyd moving to acquire UASC, Maersk Line buying Hamburg Sud, and the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping, OOCL was one of the few lines left in the mid-sized bracket with 2.8% of global capacity. Having been able to mostly retain profitability OOCL was viewed as an attractive option for consolidation.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange OOIL is 69% owned by the Tung family.