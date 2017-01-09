Pacific Basin cfo Broomhead plans to leave by year-end

Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin Shipping (PacBasin) announced the future resignation of cfo Andrew Broomhead by the end of the year.

The minor bulks specialist said in a stock market announcement that Broomhead, who is also executive director, has indicated his wish to relocate with his family to the UK during the summer of 2017 and as such intends to step down from his roles by or before the end of December 2017, subject to the company’s recruitment of a suitable successor.

Broomhead joined PacBasin in April 2003 as the group’s cfo and Company Secretary. He confirms that he has no disagreement with the coard and there is no matter which needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the company in respect of his intended resignation.

The Board expressed its sincere gratitude for his valuable contribution to the company and his efforts over the years.

It has instructed senior management to commence the search for Broomhead’s successor.