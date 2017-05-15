  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Pacific Radiance first quarter loss more than double
News:Asia

Pacific Radiance first quarter loss more than double

Pacific Radiance first quarter loss more than double

Pacific Radiance saw its first quarter loss more than doubled from the year-ago period amid tough operating environment in the offshore vessels market.

Net loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2017 ballooned to $15.25m, more than doubled compared to the loss of $6.86m in the same period of 2016.

First quarter revenue fell by 24% year-on-year to $13.97m due mainly to lower utilisation and lower charter rates of vessels from its offshore support services business.

Despite the sluggish market, the company is seeing a gradual improvement in utilisation as several vessels have secured new charters which commenced at end-March or early-April, according to Pang Yoke Min, executive chairman of Pacific Radiance.

“The longer term outlook for the oil and gas sector has turned for the better. The expected rise in E&P spending this year will have a lag effect, and the next 12 months remain challenging,” Pang commented.

He added that the company will continue to work at “improving our liquidity position by rightsizing our fleet, reining in costs and pressing on with marketing efforts in targeted regions.”

Pacific Radiance operates a fleet of more than 130 offshore vessels across Asia and other emerging markets namely Latin America.

Posted 15 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top