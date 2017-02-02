  • Home >
Pan Ocean concludes 2016 with hike in profit

South Korea’s Pan Ocean has concluded its 2016 financial year with a surge in net profit while revenue remained stable.

Pan Ocean, with 80% of its business in dry bulk shipping, posted a full year profit of $82.49m, a jump of 141.9% from the gain of $34.09m in 2015. Last year’s profit was trimmed by a fourth quarter loss of $25.5m amid the continuing weakness in the global dry bulk shipping market.

Revenue for the year came up to $1.62bn, relatively unchanged from $1.61bn recorded in 2015, Pan Ocean announced to the stock exchange.

Back mid-2015, Pan Ocean exited its two-year long debt rehabilitation process and was brought over by compatriots Harim Group and JKL Consortium.

Posted 02 February 2017

