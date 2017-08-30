Panoil Petroleum and Universal Energy barred from bunker supplying in Singapore

Two bunker suppliers will be barred from operating in the port of Singapore as the authorities say they will not renew their license at the end of the month.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it would not be renewing the bunker supplier licenses of Panoil Petroleum and Universal Energy. Two weeks earlier the MPA had revoked the bunker craft operator license of Panoil Petroleum for fitting piping to its tankers that bypassed mandatory mass flow meters.

Commenting on the non-renewal of Panoil Petroleum's bunker supplier license MPA said: “Panoil Petroleum Pte Ltd made unauthorised alterations on the pipelines of their bunker tankers and has accumulated demerit points for non-compliances to the bunkering procedures.”

In the case of Universal Energy neither its bunker supplier or bunker craft licenses will be renewed, with the company found to be employing the “cappuccino effect” in its re-fuelling operations.

“Universal Energy Pte Ltd accumulated demerit points for delivery of bunkers that were severely aerated as well as stoppages during bunkering operations,” MPA said.

The demerit points accumulated by the two companies meant they failed to be accredited bunker suppliers a key requirement for renewal of licenses.

“MPA reminds all licensed bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their bunker licences. MPA will take firm action against any licensee who has acted in contravention of their licences,” the port authority stated.